In partnership with a Chinese university, UFPB holds an international seminar

The Federal University of Paraíba (UFPB) will hold the International Seminar on “Law and Renewable Energies” on the 27th of August. The event is held in partnership with the Faculty of Law of Liaoning University, China.

The seminar is part of the research activities carried out within the International Cooperation Agreement signed between the law courses of the two universities. At the event, topics of common interest between Brazil and China will be discussed, such as energy policy, renewable energy, environmental taxation, environmental licensing and socio-environmental compensation, among others.

The activity will be carried out online with the participation of researchers from the University of San Buenaventura, Colombia, the College of Mexico, the Federal Rural University of Pernambuco (UFRPE) and the Federal Institute of São Paulo (IFSP), as well as representatives from the UFPB and Liaoning University.