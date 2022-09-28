Imports from Angola grow 52% in the first half of the year

Imports from Angola stood at USD 8.2 billion in the first half of 2022, an increase of 52% compared to the same period in 2021, according to market calculations based on external statistics from the National Bank of Angola (BNA).

Oil is the product that Angola imported the most in the first half of the year, with USD 1.9 billion, representing 23% of total imports. Machines, mechanical and electrical appliances were the second most imported. Angola spent around 1.75 billion USD to purchase these products. Food is in third place, with USD 1.3 billion spent on food imports.

Imports from China grew by 45%, compared to the USD 784.3 million registered in the first half of 2021, being Angola’s largest exporter and importer, followed by Portugal, the Netherlands and Belgium. Since 2015, China has been the country that most exports products to Angola.