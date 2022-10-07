Import volume of photovoltaic modules from China to Brazil is on rise

Data from the Secretariat of Foreign Trade (SECEX) indicate that about 8.35% of the products imported from China to Brazil in the first eight months of this year came from the acquisition of photovoltaic modules.

From January to August, the arrival of Chinese equipment in Brazil accumulated around US$ 39.74 billion – an increase of 35.1% compared to the same period last year and 63.8% compared to 2019. Of that amount, around US$ 3.55 billion came from the purchase of machines, appliances and electrical materials, of which 95% resulted from the acquisition of photovoltaic modules.

According to the Brazilian Foreign Trade Association (AEB), the increase is related to the fact that Chinese suppliers are taking advantage of the expansion of renewable energy in Brazil at the same time that they need to diversify their own energy matrix.

Currently, China is committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2060. To this end, it has intensified the promotion of renewable energies, especially from solar sources, within a plan that promotes the development of technologies in the area and makes possible the diversification of the export of products.