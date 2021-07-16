IIICF helps Chinese enterprises penetrate Lusophone markets

The annual International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (IIICF) has a record of helping Chinese enterprises strike deals to do business in Portuguese-speaking parts of the world, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, or IPIM, says.

China Road & Bridge Corp. struck a deal at the 2017 IIICF to do business in Mozambique, and the state-owned builder is seeking more opportunities at the IIICF this year, according to a written statement issued by IPIM on Wednesday.

IPIM says another state-owned enterprise, China Railway 20th Bureau Group Co. Ltd., struck a deal at the 2018 IIICF to build a bridge over a sea channel in northeastern Brazil for 15.7 billion yuan (about US$2.43 billion), and that the company is keen on doing more work in Latin America.

The IIICF this year will be held in Macao on July 22 and 23, IPIM says.

Last week IPIM announced that on the programme for the conference is the 7th China-Latin American Countries Infrastructure Forum, which will cover Brazil.