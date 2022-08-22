III China-Brazil Innovation Week inaugurated

On August 15th, the China-Brazil Innovation Week was inaugurated, which was dedicated to sustainable development. During the week, activities such as the Sustainability Forum, Demo Day and the Forum on Carbon Neutrality stand out. The event was part of the Overseas Mass Entrepreneurship and Innovation Week in Shanghai, and at the same time, it was a celebration of the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

During the Sustainability Forum, high-level officials, diplomats and researchers from both countries discussed opportunities for cooperation in low-carbon technology, especially in the areas of agriculture and energy, such as photovoltaic cells from Huawei and low-carbon soybeans developed by Embrapa.

In the Demo Day session, Agritech and Enerytech, two Brazilian startups, showed themselves to the Chinese market and received many consultations from investors, incubators and accelerators.