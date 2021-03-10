IFTM holds event on Macao’s role on trading in Portuguese wines

The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) held a wine tasting event in which the business opportunities created by the city’s potential as a marketplace for selling Portuguese wines to mainland China were also discussed.

The IFTM Wine Tasting Society held last week a gathering meant to help its students learn how Macao enterprises can increase Sino-Portuguese trade in wine, according to a written statement issued by the institute yesterday.

The institute says the gathering was sponsored by the Macao Tertiary Sector Promotion Association, Macao wine distributor and exporter Vinomac Fine Wines Ltd, and Macao-owned maker of Portuguese wine Quinta da Marmeleira.

A Quinta da Marmeleira representative, Cristiano Fong, spoke about the challenges faced by would-be sellers of Portuguese wines in mainland China and Macao, the IFTM statement says.