IFPR, Londrina campus, is chosen by Huawei for partnership in the technology area

The Federal Institute of Paraná (IFPR), Londrina campus, will start a training project in the area of information technology in partnership with the Chinese company Huawei, a supplier of digital devices.

The partnership resulted in three new courses, which will be applied gradually. They are cloud, artificial intelligence, and 5G. For the realization of each of them, Huawei will offer BRL 350 thousand reais, which will be invested in a new laboratory and in the payment of scholarships for teachers and students. Cloud is the first course to be offered, with 200 places. The start of classes is scheduled for the first half of next year.

Huawei’s Talent manager, Victor Lorran de Sousa Montenegro, thought of finding reference partners in the south of Brazil and the Londrina campus was chosen among 202 institutions to promote transformations in society through educational partnership.

(Source: Paiquerê FM News)