IdeiaLab reaches final of Jack Ma’s Africa’s Business Heroes

The ideiaLab business development service in Mozambique says it has made it to the final round of the Africa’s Business Heroes competition, which is backed by Chinese business magnate Jack Ma.

IdeiaLab issued a written announcement saying it is among 50 finalists in 21 countries chosen from over 22,000 entrants, and the only lusophone finalist.

IdeiaLab says the purpose of the competition is to support a generation of African entrepreneurs that can find solutions to the most urgent problems of the continent while building a sustainable and inclusive economy.

The announcement quotes a co-founder of ideiaLab, Sara Fakir, as saying its being among the finalists can help put Mozambique on the world map of entrepreneurship “for all the best reasons”.

The final round of the Africa’s Business Heroes competition will be held in Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa in November or December, the ideiaLab announcement says.