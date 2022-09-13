Ice cream machine is flown from China to Brazil via courier service

Courier service has recently transported an ice cream machine weighing about 70 kg from China to Brazil. Two other machines will be transported in the next few days.

The transportation involving land and air means was realized by Asia Shipping, a Brazilian multinational company that has been operating in the management of logistics processes of goods for 26 years.

The cargo went from Shenzen to Hong Kong, in China by truck, and from Hong Kong to Guarulhos (SP) by air. The final leg to the client’s plant in Curitiba (PR) was transported by road on the same day that the customs clearance was carried out, and the cargo was delivered on the following day.

According to Rafael Dantas, Asia Shipping’s Sales Director, the courier is not only used to send documents and small volumes, but also to transport larger and more complex cargoes.