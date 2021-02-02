Hytera to maintain Brazilian police communication system

Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd of China announced on Monday that it has won a contract worth 49.6 million reals (about US$9.1 million) to maintain the TETRA communication system used by the Brazilian Federal Highway Police in several states.

Hytera told the Shenzhen Stock Exchange that its Brazilian subsidiary, Teltronic Brasil Ltda, will maintain the system for the next 30 months, and that the duration of the contract may be extended to five years.

Hytera says the TETRA system was designed by Teltronic Brasil, which is an arm of Teltronic of Spain, which Hytera controls by virtue of its acquisition of Sepura Ltd of Britain in 2017.

Teltronic Brasil already does work on radio systems used by other Brazilian police forces, Hytera told the stock market.