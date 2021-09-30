Hunan, Macao, lusophone Africa in aquaculture endeavour

The southern Chinese province of Hunan, Macao and Portuguese-speaking parts of Africa have agreed to get together to spur exports of African aquacultural produce to China, the Macao Daily reports.

The newspaper says the agreement was announced on Tuesday, the second day of the three-day second China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, held in Changsha, the capital of Hunan.

The agreement will serve fishing enterprises and related institutions for the purpose of prompting the processing of aquacultural produce, and trade in such commodities, the report says.

It says the services to be offered include arranging for consultants to give advice, matching buyers and sellers, and matching business ventures and investors.

Angolan Ambassador to China João Salvador dos Santos Neto appeared at the expo online and told the gathering that Chinese businesses should work with Angola in the fields of infrastructure, technology and the training of workers, as his country had abundant stocks of fish, the Macao Daily says.