Huawei’s SmartBus travels around Portugal

Huawei Portugal has started the SmartBus 2022 itinerary. The educational project, developed for children and teenagers between 10 and 14 years old, will travel the country from North to South during one month, stopping in about 20 Portuguese schools.

This is a great opportunity for young Portuguese to learn more about the digital world and how to use technology safely and responsibly. The SmartBus itinerary includes interactive workshops on topics such as online safety, cyberbullying, data privacy and responsible use of social networks. In addition, children will have the opportunity to participate in fun activities such as making videos, creating websites and playing games.

At the Huawei SmartBus, youngsters from the Anselmo de Andrade and Daniel Sampaio School Groups learned about the responsible and safe use of technology.