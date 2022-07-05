Huawei’s new headphones will arrive in Portugal

Last Wednesday, at the Smart Office event held in Berlin, Huawei introduced its latest FreeBuds Pro 2 wireless headphones. The brand has already confirmed that this model will be available in Portugal on the 15th of July.

Huawei says that the FreeBuds Pro 2 was developed in partnership with the French audio technology company, Devialet, to fine-tune the sound. Equipped with Triple Adaptive EQ technology, the FreeBuds Pro 2 can automatica,lly tune audio according to ear canal structure, earbud position and volume, delivering personalized sound in real-time.

FreeBuds Pro 2 includes noise-canceling technology that allows you to ‘muffle’ unwanted noise in the user’s surroundings. The wireless phones are equipped with three microphones capable of evaluating the noise in the surroundings, which also serve to enhance the user’s voice quality during voice calls for a better experience.