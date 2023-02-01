Huawei Watch GT 3 SE is launched in Brazil

The smartwatch Watch GT 3 SE, from Huawei, arrives on the Brazilian market on January 30th. Combining ergonomics and sophistication, the Watch GT 3 SE weighs around 35 grams, without the bracelet.

So that the consumer can enjoy everything the smartwatch has to offer without having to charge it daily or even every week, it features a 451 mAh battery, providing autonomy for up to 14 days.

The Watch GT 3 SE’s health tracking and exercise analysis features are state-of-the-art. Powered by the HUAWEI TruSeen 5.0+ system, exclusive to the brand, the device records heart rate and blood oxygen level in real time. It also performs sleep analysis.

Equipped with five location systems and offering over 100 exercise modes, the smartwatch can precisely track the wearer’s position during outdoor workouts.

(Source: Diário do Grande ABC)