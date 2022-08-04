Huawei was the main patents applicant for embedded software at the INPI

A survey carried out by the Association of Brazilian Information Technology Companies (Assespro-PR), with data from 2012 to 2019, shows that telecommunications companies continue to be the main patents applicants for embedded software at the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI) .

There were a total of 1,114 patent application in 2019, of which 345 were made by Brazilians and 799 by foreigners. According to the study of Assespro-PR , the Chinese giant Huawei was the main patent applicant for embedded software at the INPI, with 117 applications in 2018 and 2019, followed by Guangdong (China), Sony (Japan), Qualcomm (USA) and Ericsson (Sweden).

According to Assespro-PR, the number of patent application made by educational and research centers increases by 200%. The growth is due to the enactment of the Innovation Law, which stimulates the patenting of technological production by these entities and greater interaction with the productive sector.