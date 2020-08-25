Huawei to train ICT staff for Angolan government ministry

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd of China has agreed to train information and communication technology staff for the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Angop reports.

The Angolan state-run news agency says Huawei will give 3,000 hours of training to ICT staff working for the ministry, and 300 hours of training to 50 other workers.

The report says the training given will allow the setting-up of a videoconferencing system and a network connecting offices wirelessly.

The training agreement shows the excellence of Sino-Angolan relations, the report quotes an official of the ministry, Esmeralda Mendonça, as saying.

The training will help the ministry face new challenges in the field of ICT, Angop quotes Huawei Angola Chief Executive Chu Xiaoxin as saying.