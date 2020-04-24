Huawei to train Angolan civil servants to use ICT

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd of China has signed a deal to train civil servants belonging to the Angolan Interior Ministry in the use of information and communication technology, O País reports.

The Angolan newspaper says Huawei also delivered on Tuesday equipment for connecting up the ministry electronically.

The report quotes executives of Huawei as saying their company will keep helping wire up the Angolan government, like it did with the electronic surveillance system it built for the police force.

Angolan Interior Minister Eugénio César Laborinho lauded Huawei for helping his government keep the main cities of Angola safe, O País says.

In December the Angolan state-run news agency, Angop, reported the opening of the police surveillance centre in Luanda, operated by 45 Chinese-trained Angolan police officers.