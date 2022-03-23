Huawei to fund ICT training for Angolan students, teachers

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd of China will offer Angolan university students and teachers scholarships for training in information and communication technology (ICT), Jornal de Angola reports.

The newspaper says an agreement on the Angola National ICT Star scholarship scheme was signed in Luanda on Monday by Angolan Minister of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation Maria Teixeira, and by an executive of Huawei in Angola, Chu Xiaoxin.

Huawei has cooperated with 16 Angolan universities, public or private, in giving training in ICT, including instruction online, and in setting up ICT laboratories; and the company has awarded certificates of qualification in ICT to over 1,600 Angolan students, Jornal de Angola says.