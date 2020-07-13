Huawei to apply 5G technology to automating Brazilian mine

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd of China is working on applying fifth-generation wireless telecommunications technology to automating an iron ore mine in Brazil, the International Mining website reports.

The website says this is the outcome of an agreement by the Brazilian subsidiary of Huawei and Brazilian miner Sul Americana de Metais SA (SAM), which is owned by Honbridge Holdings Ltd of China.

The report says Huawei will apply its 5G technology at the Block 8 mine in the southeastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, which is expected to produce 27.5 million tonnes of iron ore a year.

The technology may be used to control unmanned drills, excavators and trucks, the report quotes SAM Chief Executive Jin Yongshi as saying.

Huawei will involve Brazilian telecommunications companies in the project so it can pass on its know-how to them, the International Mining website quotes Huawei Brazil Chief Executive Sun Baocheng as saying.