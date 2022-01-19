Huawei supports new incubator for tech start-ups in Luanda

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd of China is among the backers of the new Digital.ao incubator for technology start-ups in Luanda, Angop reports.

The Angolan state-run news agency says the newly opened incubator cost 1.3 billion kwanza (about US$2.42 million).

The report says the Angolan Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technology and Media runs the incubator with the support of Afrione Ltd of Nigeria, the African Development Bank Group, and the World Bank.

The incubator opened yesterday for the purpose of helping Angolan technological innovators to use their ideas as the bases of sustainable and profitable businesses that meet demand in Angola, the report says.

The incubator occupies two buildings containing laboratories and facilities for server hosting and software manufacturing, Angop says.

Last October a newspaper, Jornal de Angola, reported that a centre for information technology innovation and training which Huawei was building in Talatona, near Luanda, should be completed this year.