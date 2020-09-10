Huawei subsidiary to train Mozambican students in ICT

The Mozambican subsidiary of Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd of China is putting on a course of training in information communication technology for Mozambican university students from October 26 to 31, O País reports.

The Mozambican newspaper quotes a written statement issued by Huawei as saying the course will teach 50 students about fifth-generation wireless telecommunications technology, the LTE wireless broadband communication standard, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things.

Huawei says the course may spur the development of an ICT industry in Mozambique.

The company says it will give the best students on the course priority over other applicants for internships and jobs.

The course is part of the Huawei Seeds for the Future scholarship programme, the company says.

The subsidiary is putting on the course in cooperation with the Mozambican Ministry of Transport and Communications and the Mozambican National Employment Institute, O País quotes Huawei as saying.