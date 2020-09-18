Huawei subsidiary to supply Angolan schools with computers

The Angolan subsidiary of Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd of China will equip schools in the central Angolan provinces of Bié and Huambo with computers, Expansão reports.

The Angolan newspaper says the Huawei subsidiary will supply the computer hardware and software while Angolan telecommunications company Unitel will connect the schools to the Internet in a joint project supported by the Angolan Ministry of Education.

The report says that, to begin with, the Huawei subsidiary will supply 480 tablet computers for pupils in their fourth, fifth and sixth years of schooling, and 50 desktop computers for their teachers, along with 50 video projectors.

Unitel will spend US$100,000 on training teachers to use the computer equipment, Expansão quotes an executive of the company, Eunice de Carvalho, as saying.