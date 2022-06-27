Huawei signs a renewable energy agreement with the Brazilian energy company (re)energisa

During the Latam ICT Congress 2022, Huawei Digital Power and HDT Energy signed an equipment supply agreement for the generation of 30MW with (re)energisa, a subsidiary of Energisa, Brazil’s largest private energy group. The agreement calls for the delivery of smart inverters for photovoltaic power plant projects. The equipment is expected to be delivered in August, with the plants expected to begin operations in September.

Through its Digital Power subsidiary, Huawei invests in the development of digital technologies and smart power electronics to build a new energy system that is entirely based on renewable energy.

As Huawei’s exclusive distributed generation partner in Brazil, HDT Energy shares the same mission as Huawei in the energy segment, which is to contribute to reducing carbon emissions.