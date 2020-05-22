Huawei sets out to give 500 Angolans a year training in ICT

Chinese maker of telecommunications equipment Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd aims to train Angolans in information and communication technology at the rate of 500 a year from 2022 onwards, Jornal de Angola reports.

The newspaper quotes a written statement issued by Huawei as saying the company is spending US$60 million on building an ICT training and innovation centre near Luanda.

Huawei has been equipping and otherwise serving the public and private sectors in Angola for almost 20 years, Jornal de Angola quotes the company statement as saying.

In March the head of Huawei in Angola, Ryan Li, wrote in an another Angolan newspaper, O País, that the training centre will occupy 8 hectares and is due to open next year.