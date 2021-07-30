Huawei opens 5G technology innovation centre in São Paulo

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd of China says it has opened the Huawei Ecosystem Innovation Technology Center in the southeastern Brazilian city of São Paulo.

The company announced in writing that it has invested 35 million reals (about US$6.8 million) in the facility for developing and testing innovations in fifth-generation (5G) wireless telecommunications technology.

The facility will be open to all interested in developing and testing applications for use in Huawei systems and 5G networks, Huawei says.

Its announcement quotes Huawei Brazil Chief Executive Sun Boacheng as saying the company means to keep driving innovation in Brazil, and to link together in Brazil applications based on 5G technology.

The opening of the new facility on Tuesday was followed the next day by the first Huawei Ecosystem Summit held in Brazil, comprising a set of lectures given in the Tangará Palace in São Paulo, Huawei says.