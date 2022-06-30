Huawei launches a roadshow about 5G technologies around Brazil

This Monday, Huawei and the Brazilian education institute, Senai Cimatec, launched the 5G Truck, an itinerant classroom that provides theoretical and practical training on the actual applications of 5G in several cities of Brazil.

Among the courses offered are 5G Industry Progress and Evolution Training Academy. In addition to receiving theoretical instruction, participants will get the opportunity to learn more about 5G equipment and how various sectors of the economy, including industry, agriculture, logistics, and education, may use the technology.

The truck also intends to increase awareness among the general public, through visits and displays of Huawei’s portfolio of solutions and products.

According to the company, the truck will depart from Brasília and travel through at least 18 cities, staying in each city for two or three days.