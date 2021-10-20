Huawei IT innovation and training centre rising near Luanda

A centre for information technology innovation and training that Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd of China is building in Talatona, near Luanda, should be ready for use in the second half of next year, Jornal de Angola says.

Mozambican government officials heard the prediction when they visited the site this week, according to a report in the Angolan newspaper yesterday.

The centre will have the capacity to give training in information and communication technology to over 1,500 students a year, the report says.

It says the students will come from Angola and neighbouring countries, and attend classes physically or online.

Another purpose of the centre will be to spread fifth-generation wireless telecommunications technology around Africa, and spur the adoption on the continent of electronic technology in general, Jornal de Angola says