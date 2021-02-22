Huawei helps Chinese school in Brazil improve online classes

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd of China says it has helped a Chinese school in Brazil convert to teaching online to get round restrictions on attendance due to precautions against the spread of COVID-19.

A written statement that Huawei issued last week says the Escola Chinesa Internacional in Rio de Janeiro has adopted its IdeaHub intelligent collaboration device to improve classes taught online.

Huawei says IdeaHub allows teachers and pupils to interact better because it integrates functions such as video-conferencing, an electronic whiteboard and wireless projection.

IdeaHub overcomes the obstacle of distance and helps the school give its pupils a good education, the Huawei announcement quotes Escola Chinesa Internacional President Yuan Aiping as saying.