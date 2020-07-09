Huawei helping wireless telcos in Brazil prepare for 5G

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd of China is helping all the main wireless telecommunications companies in Brazil prepare for an auction of radio spectrum for fifth-generation networks, Reuters reports, citing a Huawei executive, Marcelo Motta.

The news agency quotes Mr Motta as saying in an interview that Huawei is helping each carrier modernise its infrastructure, and has tested 5G arrangements with each of them.

Mr Motta said Huawei had software that allowed the carriers to use their present radio frequencies to introduce 5G wireless telecommunications in Brazil, and had hardware for using new frequencies for 5G networks.

The report says Huawei intends to make the hardware in Brazil.

Precautions against the Covid-19 pandemic have boosted wireless telecommunications traffic in Brazil, so boosting demand for Huawei products and services, Reuters quotes Mr Motta as saying.