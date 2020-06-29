Huawei helping Portuguese universities set up ICT academies

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd of China has started in Portugal an international drive to set up information and communications technology academies, the Dinheiro Vivo website reports.

The Portuguese financial news website, citing a written statement issued by Huawei, says the company will from partnerships with Portuguese universities to come up with ICT courses and course content, and to certify teachers and instructors as qualified.

The statement quotes a spokesman for Huawei in Portugal, Diogo Madeira da Silva, as saying the academies will teach students about the best practices the company follows, its new ideas and its know-how.

The academies could serve as launch pads for the careers of talented people aiming to work in the digital economy, the Dinheiro Vivo website quotes Mr Silva as saying.

This month a Mozambican newspaper, Jornal de Notícias, reported that Huawei was setting up an ICT academy at the Universidade Pedagógica in Maputo, and that the academy was due to open next year.