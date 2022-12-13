Huawei has 50 scholarships for Higher Education in Portugal

The Chinese technology company Huawei has announced the second edition of its scholarship program for Portuguese university students. This time, the technology company will support 50 more students of undergraduate, master and Ph.D .

Like last year, the program is aimed at students in Engineering, Technology and other related areas, and this year the company intends to extend the scope to students in Renewable Energies, in line with the development of this area in Portugal.

The scholarships consist of financial support to Portuguese students with a total value of 250,000 euros and already amount to 500,000 euros in two years. Applications are already open, and applications run until the end of January 2023. In addition, half of the grants will be awarded to women.

In the first edition (2021/2022), the Huawei Portugal scholarship program had about 3,000 applications from all over the country.

(Source: SAPO)