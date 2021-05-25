Huawei donates computer gear to Mozambican secondary school

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd of China has given a secondary school in Mozambique computer equipment for instructing pupils in information and communication technology, Rádio Moçambique reports.

The state-run station says the equipment, some of it for wireless access to the Internet and videoconferences, was formally handed over last week.

Huawei and the Mozambican Ministry of Education and Human Development have an agreement to introduce ICT in primary and secondary schools all over Mozambique, the report says.

It quotes a Chinese diplomat in Maputo, Liu Xiaoguang, as saying Chinese enterprises in Mozambique should shoulder their social responsibilities.

Mozambican Education Minister Rita Carmelita Namashulua thanked Huawei for helping her country invest in education, Rádio Moçambique says.