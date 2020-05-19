Huawei claims credit for cutting Portuguese telco’s costs

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd of China says its technology has allowed Portuguese telecommunications company Altice Portugal SA to reduce its electricity bill by up to 9 per cent, Light Reading reports.

The website quotes a published article written by Huawei as saying the Huawei 5G Power BoostLi battery management system lets Altice Portugal manage better the consumption of electricity by its cell sites, taking into account peak hours when power is more expensive in Portugal.

Huawei estimates that the system pays for itself in about 30 months.

Huawei considers the work it does for Altice Portugal of great relevance to the evolution of fifth-generation (5G) wireless telecommunications, the Light Reading website says.