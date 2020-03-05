Huawei building IT innovation and training centre in Angola

An executive of Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd has disclosed that the Chinese maker of telecommunications equipment is building in Angola a centre for information technology innovation and training, which is due to open next year.

The chief executive of the Angolan subsidiary of Huawei, Ryan Li, wrote in an article published in an Angolan newspaper, O País, that the centre will cost US$60 million.

Mr Li said the centre would occupy 8 hectares of land near Luanda.

He said it would teach students in the flesh and online.

Over 1,250 Angolan university students entered the latest TIC competition held by Huawei in Angola, Mr Li said.

The winners will have the chance to represent Angola in the regional finals of the competition in South Africa, and in the world finals in China, he wrote in O País.