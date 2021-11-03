Huawei begins ICT training course for Angolan students

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd of China has started teaching online an eight-day course on information communication technology for Angolan university students, Xinhua reports, citing a written announcement by Huawei.

The Chinese government-run news agency says the course, jointly put on by Huawei and Angolan wireless telecommunications company Unitel as part of the Huawei Seeds for the Future 2021 programme, began on Monday.

The purpose is to train talented Angolans to help develop an ICT industry in their country, and so eventually increase employment there, the report says.

It says the course gives 51 students lectures and a virtual tour of the Huawei headquarters in China to teach them about fifth-generation wireless telecommunications technology, cloud technology and artificial intelligence.

Angola and China are strategic partners, and China is on hand to help Angola develop a digital economy, Xinhua quotes Chinese Ambassador to Angola Gong Tao as saying.