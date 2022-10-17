Huawei and Celeti strengthen partnership

Celeti, a Brazilian distributor of hardware and services for internet service providers, has strengthened its partnership with Huawei with a focus on Wi-Fi 6. This technology, which brings up to four times higher bandwidth and latency compared to older standards, enables Wi-Fi 6 to complement 5G in indoor areas and help ISPs compose a higher value-added offering.

Celeti, meanwhile, points out that WiFi-6 is a technology that can revolutionize the delivery of Internet service providers, especially those seeking to stand out in a particular region. In inland cities or regions more distant from the centers, there is an important competition between the independent ISP and a large telecom network.

Fabio Moreira, Celeti’s Marketing Director, comments that strengthening the relationship with Huawei was fundamental for the development of small ISPs.