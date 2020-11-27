Huawei aims to invest US$7.51 mln in R&D in Brazil in 2020

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd of China intends its investment in research and development (R&D) in Brazil to reach 40 million reals (about US$7.51 million) this year, the BN Americas website reports, citing an executive of the Huawei subsidiary in Brazil.

The website quotes Huawei Brazil’s head of government and public affairs, Bruno Zitnick, as saying about 90 percent of the sum has been invested so far, most of it in R&Dformining, farming and projects to protect the environment.

Mr Zitnick said at an online event on Wednesday that Huawei was involved in 20 industry and university projects in Brazil and was committed to helping various industries there to employ digital technology.

One such project is to use fifth-generation wireless telecommunications technology to automate an iron ore mine run by Sul Americana de Metais SA, which is owned by Honbridge Holdings Ltd of China, the BN Americas website says.