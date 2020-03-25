Huawei aiming to help build solar power stations in Portugal

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd of China has set up in Portugal a branch of Huawei Fusion Solar, its solar power division, Expresso reports.

The Portuguese newspaper says Huawei Fusion Solar wants to take a slice of the market for the building solar power stations in Portugal.

The report quotes a Huawei executive in Portugal, Bruno Santo, as saying the Huawei Fusion Solar branch is looking for Portuguese to employ, to add to the 120-strong workforce Huawei already has in Portugal.

Mr Santo said the branch will concentrate on the markets for building big solar power plants, and for building solar power generating capacity to supply homes and businesses with electricity.

Centres for research and development that Huawei runs in Germany, Sweden and China will support the Huawei Fusion Solar branch in Portugal, the report says.

Portuguese solar power generating capacity is expected to grow to 8 gigawatts by 2030 from 0.8 gigawatts now, Expresso says.