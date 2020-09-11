Huawei agrees to give Angolan teachers training in ICT

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd of China will give Angolan teachers training in information and communication technology, and supply, install and maintain computer equipment for Angolan schools, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency says the training of teachers and supply of equipment are provided for by an agreement between Huawei and the Angolan Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation.

The report says the agreement also provides for regular assessment by Huawei of Angolan ICT education programmes.

The agreement is meant to improve ICT education in Angola, Lusa quotes Angolan Minister of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation Maria do Rosário Sambo, as saying.

Last month the Angolan state-run news agency, Angop, reported that Huawei had agreed to train ICT staff for the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.