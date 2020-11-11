Huawei agrees to boost ICT industry growth in Mozambique

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd of China and the government of Mozambique struck on Monday an agreement which Mozambican Transport and Communications Minister Janfar Abdulai says will develop the information and communication technology (ICT) industry in his country, Rádio Moçambique reports.

The state-run radio station says the agreement was signed in Maputo after 50 Mozambican trainees were formally pronounced to have passed the Huawei Seeds for the Future training programme, held online this year.

Ten of the trainees are expected to go to China next year for more ICT training, Rádio Moçambique says.

A Mozambican newspaper, O País, reported in September that the programme taught the trainees about fifth-generation wireless telecommunications technology, the LTE wireless broadband communication standard, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things.