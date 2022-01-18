Huanghai Bus delivers 100 custom-built DD6119C51s to Angola

Huanghai Bus, a subsidiary of Liaoning SG Automotive Group Co. Ltd of China, has delivered 100 custom-built examples of its DD6119C51 model to Angola, the Chinabuses.org website reports.

The website says the buses, delivered this month, are the first DD6119C51s Huanghai Bus has exported, and the first of any model it has sold to Angola.

The report quotes a Huanghai Bus manager, Cong Lin, as saying the company considers Africa an important market, having sold over 1,000 buses there since 2012.

A representative of Huanghai Bus visited Angola in 2020 to design buses suited to the roads and the needs of operators there, the Chinabuses.org website says.