How tech can help draw Chinese tourists to Portugal

The Portuguese tourism promotion agency, Turismo de Portugal, will hold a seminar online tomorrow to show Portuguese tourism businesses how they can use electronic technology to attract Chinese visitors, the agency says.

Turismo de Portugal announced in writing that it is jointly putting on the seminar with NEST, which is the Portuguese tourism innovation centre, and with Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd.

The agency says attendance is free.

It says those attending will hear about how their businesses can advertise using Fliggy, an online travel agency run by Alibaba, and collect payments electronically using a service offered by Alipay, another arm of Alibaba, in conjunction with a Portuguese bank, Millennium BCP, the biggest shareholder in which is Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd.

A deal struck in 2018 lets enterprises holding accounts at Millennium BCP use Alipay to collect payments.

A similar seminar, involving Chinese technology company Tencent Holdings Ltd, was held online last Tuesday, Turismo de Portugal says.