Hong Kong donated US$1.51 mln for Mozambican cyclone victims

The Hong Kong SAR Government disbursed HK$11.73 million (about US$1.51 million) in its last financial year for emergency relief for the victims of cyclones in Mozambique, a government document shows.

Its latest annual report on spending on disaster relief says that in May 2019 the government gave the Oxfam Hong Kong charity HK$6.65 million for hygiene kits, household kits, tarpaulins, temporary latrine kits, and latrine cleaning kits, and gave the World Vision Hong Kong charity HK$5.08 million for temporary latrines, all for Mozambique.

The government said at the time that its donations would benefit about 58,160 cyclone victims.

Cyclone Idai and Cyclone Kenneth caused severe damage in central and northern Mozambique in March and April 2019.