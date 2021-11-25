Ho urges international cooperation in higher education

Macao SAR Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng has said his government is ready to help Macao and lusophone countries cooperate more closely in higher education and in turning out graduates with vocational qualifications.

An official statement quotes Mr Ho as telling the 11th conference of the Forum of Higher Education Management in Portuguese-speaking Countries and Regions that the second Macao Five-Year Plan focuses on the city functioning as a place where China and lusophone countries can engage in trade and other business, and cooperate in tourism, culture and education.

The official statement says the Macao Polytechnic Institute (MPI) and the Polytechnic Institute of Setúbal in Portugal jointly arranged the five-day, online conference, which is due to end tomorrow.

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa praised the commitment of the MPI to putting on the conference to discuss how higher education must adapt as the COVID-19 pandemic abates, the Macao SAR Government says.