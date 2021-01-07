History of birth of Sino-Brazilian relationship published

Two Brazilian researchers have published a history of the first circumnavigation of the world by Brazilians, and the first Brazilian diplomatic contact with China, Xinhua reports.

The Chinese government-run news agency says the book relates how that first contact, in 1879, led to the Brazil-China Friendship, Trade and Navigation Treaty, which was signed two years later.

The report quotes one of the authors, Marli Cristina Scomazzon, as saying that while Sino-Brazilian relations have developed greatly in the past few years, many people are unaware that those relations have a long history, or that Chinese culture began to influence Brazil as early as the 17th century.

Ms Scomazzon and co-author Jeff Franco tapped numerous archives for information about the history of Sino-Brazilian exchanges, the report says.

Ms Scomazzon hopes the book will help Sino-Brazilian relations develop even further, Xinhua says.