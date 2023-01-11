Hisense. “We are already number three in the market in Portugal and we continue to grow”

Chinese television and home appliance brand Hisense had one of its largest stands at the CES technology fair in Las Vegas. The novelties presented by Hisense at the fair will arrive in Portugal between May and July this year, with the proper adaptations to the European consumer. The focus will be on televisions, the strong point of the Chinese brand in the Portuguese market.

“The big highlight is the bet on mini-LED televisions”, Pedro Santos, responsible for Hisense in Portugal, told Dinheiro Vivo at the company’s stand in Las Vegas. “We now have four series with mini-LED is a very qualitative leap of our products because it is a technology of the future.”

(Source: Dinheiro Vivo)