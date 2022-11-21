Hisense establishes partnership with Multi and officially arrives in Brazil

Hisense, the Chinese manufacturer of home appliances and electronics, has confirmed that it will begin distributing its products in Brazil through the partnership with Multi (formerly Multilaser).

Initially, Hisense plans to reach US$160 million in sales in the Brazilian territory over the next three years. The Chinese company has a global invoicing of US$ 24 billion. Within this amount, US$ 11 billion comes from sales outside China.

At first, the focus of the investment will be on imports; however, if it achieves success later, it will plan to analyse the viability of building factories.

Multi, which is expanding its area of operation through new investments, has entered into a partnership with the Chinese company in the distribution and manufacturing segments.

(Source: Brazilian site “Mundo Conectado”)