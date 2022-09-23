Hisense confirms its participation in the Databox Expo TI 2022

Hisense, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of televisions, household appliances and air conditioners, announced its presence at the Databox Expo TI 2022 event. Note that the event will take place on the 23rd of September at the Estoril Congress Center, Portugal.

The Chinese brand thus returns to its presence and direct participation as a silver sponsor. At the Hisense stand, the new Image and Sound range will be on display, namely with the 65U8HQ and 65A9H television models and the Soundbar 5.1.

Hisense was founded in 1969 in China. It is present with its products in more than 130 countries and is part of the Top 10 best companies in technological innovation at an international level. Hisense already has a good presence in Portugal and is showing signs of wanting to redouble its commitment to the country.