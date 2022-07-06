Higer will install an electric bus factory in Brazil

The Chinese company Higer Bus Company Limited is interested in installing an electric bus factory in Pecém, in the state of Ceará, Brazil. The project, which has been explored with the Ceará Government, will cost 20 million.

The plan is to import the buses using a PKD (Partial Knock-Down) system and install windows, seats, and the engine at the factory in Brazil, said Marcelo Barella, director of Higer for Latin America,

According to the company, Ceará was chosen as the destination of the expansion plan not only because of its geographical proximity to European and American markets but also because of its green hydrogen.

In total, Higer exported more than 10 billion yuan of buses to over 100 countries. For the 11th year in a row, Higer is listed among “China’s 500 Most Valuable Brands”.