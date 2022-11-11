Higer plans to increase production to meet Brazil’s demand.

On the 8th of November, the São Paulo City Council announced that the urban fleet would grow by 2,600 units by the end of 2024. In order to comply with the decision of São Paulo, the Chinese company Higer Bus decided to increase its production of electric buses.

To meet the goal, the director of Higer Bus for South America, Marcelo Barella, guaranteed that he had already scheduled orders for up to 200 units with suppliers of components, including batteries.

To meet the specifications of the Brazilian market, Higar designed an exclusive model for the country, the Azure A12BR, which has been used in operations in cities such as Curitiba and São José dos Campos. In the practical tests carried out, the A12BR had a range of 300 km and could work an average of 15 hours continuously, with a high level of performance.